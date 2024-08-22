Proper Mail Preparation and Addressing — Understanding Periodicals Vol 3 Lesson 3

The third season of the Max Heath Postal Institute™ course on newspaper mail resumes Thursday, August 22.

Proper Mail Preparation and Addressing — Understanding Periodicals Vol. 3 Lesson 3 — focuses on managing your address list, properly addressing your newspapers and preparing the mailing to minimize cost and service delays.

The NNA Postal Team — comprised of Postal Chair Matt Paxton, publisher of The News-Gazette in Lexington, Virginia; NNA Chair John Galer, publisher of The Journal-News in Hillsboro, Illinois; Interlink CEO Bradley Hill of Berrien Springs, Michigan; and NNA Executive Director Lynne Lance of Pensacola, Florida — will lead training.

Who Should Attend?

Publishers

Circulation managers

Printers

Compliance officers

Office managers

This course is required for students seeking certification from the MHPI™. This program completes Gold Certification.

Member newspapers of the National Newspaper Association may attend for free. The program is available to the public for $100. Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/understanding_periodicals_vol3_lesson3

(No refunds; if you are not sure of membership, please email Lynne Lance at lynne@nna.org)