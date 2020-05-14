Pub Aux Live! Best Practices for Hiring Freelancers

About the program: In times like these, newspaper professionals are covering more news with fewer staff to spread it around. Freelancers can help expand your newspaper's reach without burdening your now non-existent budget.

How do you utilize freelancers and not lose touch with your community?

JJ Francais, associate publisher of two weekly newspapers in Lawton, Oklahoma, shares his philosophy on recruiting, managing and retaining the best freelancers. From one-time photographers who cover one game, to regularly contributing freelancers who become staples, Francais will share his experiences.

Live webinar is Friday, May 22 at 2 p.m. Central. Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/pubauxlive_hiring_freelancers