Pub Aux Live! Coming to a Mail Acceptance Unit Near You

Mar 29, 2021

Thanks to Interlink for sponsoring. Click to advance to Interlink s website.

Seamless Acceptance for all Full Service IMb mailers begins in July. 

These and other effects may be ahead for mailers:

  • No real-time weighing
  • Verification by sampling only
  • Penalties may be assessed if mail does not match 3541 form
  • Discrepancies because of inserts or paper weights may result in assessments
  • Beware of using old labels

Who should attend: Printers, publishers, circulation managers, data preparers, software experts

Guest Presenter:

  • Roshonda Jackson, Business Mail Entry, USP

Interviewers:

  • Matthew Paxton, NNA Postal/Government Relations chair
  • Brad Hill, president, Interlink, Inc.

Free to NNA members; $30 nonmembers — register here

Thanks to Interlink for sponsoring