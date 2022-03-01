Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers acquires The Block Island Times

BLOCK ISLAND, Rhode Island — On Feb. 1, 2022, CCC Media announced it had sold The Block Island Times and its related publications and websites to Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers, also known as RISN Operations.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented CCC Media in the transaction. Terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1970, the weekly Block Island Times had been owned by CCC Media since 2016. The group also publishes the seasonal Block Island Summer Times, annual Block Island Magazine and annual Block Island Weddings magazine.

Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers and its affiliates operate newspapers in several states. Nearby operations include The Westerly Sun, The Kent County Daily Times, The Call of Woonsocket, The Times of Pawtucket, Independent and Southern RI Newspapers.

Jody Boucher, Regional Publisher, commented, “The Block Island Times is a perfect addition to Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers, joining our family of community-oriented, locally focused newspapers covering Rhode Island and Southeastern Connecticut. We are so excited to have the opportunity to serve Block Island and its residents, business owners and visitors.

“We are committed to continuing the tradition of journalistic integrity the Times has offered the island for over 51 years, and we believe the addition to our family of papers will strengthen and increase the reach of readership in the years to come.

“I look forward to meeting the island’s residents, businesses and organizations over the next few months.”

“I am honored to have served the Island for the past five years and work aside the talented and committed staff,” Michael Schroeder, publisher and owner of CCC Media, said, “and thank our readers and our clients for their supportive partnership. I know that Jody and the new owners have the same commitment to this special place.”