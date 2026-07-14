The Money That's Already Yours

By CHRISTIAN HALL

FakeBrains Software

The reports are sobering, but they don’t tell the whole story. Forecasts for newspaper print advertising point to another difficult year, and it’s no surprise that numbers like that send every owner looking toward the front door, asking how to bring in more revenue. That work matters. But after spending my days working with community newspaper operations, I’ve come to believe there’s another opportunity hiding in plain sight: the revenue that’s already yours, already earned, and quietly leaking out the back.



Here's what I mean. In any busy shop with a lot of moving parts, a little revenue slips through the cracks — not fraud, nothing dramatic, just the ordinary friction of getting an ad from a handshake to a paid invoice. A contract lapses during a slammed week and the renewal never gets made. An ad runs beautifully in print but, somewhere between the sales order and the billing run, never quite gets invoiced. A national advertiser won't pay until it has a tearsheet or an affidavit, and that paperwork waits in someone's pile while the clock on a 60-day receivable keeps ticking. None of it announces itself — it just shows up as a slightly smaller deposit than you expected. The good news is that almost all of it is recoverable, because almost all of it is yours.



What makes this revenue easy to overlook is that it doesn't live inside any one department. It lives in the gaps between them. Sales works in one system, production tracks its work in another, billing reconciles in a third — and the handoffs between them are where things get dropped. No single report catches it, because no single system can see the whole journey from a handshake to a paid invoice. The upside is that once you can see those handoffs, you can close them — and the revenue that was slipping through starts landing where it belongs.



The handoff worth the most attention is the one that opens when a salesperson moves on. People move on; that's normal. The real question is whether their book of business moves on with them. When the deal history, the renewal dates, and the little "check back in August" notes live only in one person's head and inbox, they tend to walk out the door too, and the replacement starts cold. When that knowledge lives somewhere shared, the accounts keep their momentum and the relationships you paid to build stay warm. That's not damage control — it's a genuine advantage, and it's entirely within your reach.



This is why the timing actually works in your favor. In a flush year, it's easy to overlook recoverable revenue because new business is quietly covering for it. In a leaner year, getting it back is one of the highest-return moves on the board. A dollar you collect that you'd already earned is worth more than a dollar you chase — you've done the work, with no prospecting, no pitch, and no end-of-quarter discount. It's margin from work you already did, showing back up on the right side of the ledger.



When money is tight, the reflex is to go shopping — another prospecting tool, another database, another piece of software promising to find the revenue you're missing. Sometimes that genuinely helps. But when the opportunity is in the seams between the systems you already run, the most valuable exercise costs nothing: walk a single ad all the way through your operation, from the moment a rep hears "yes" to the moment the cash clears, and mark every point where it gets re-keyed, handed off, or left waiting on someone. Those handoffs are your map — and most of them you can tighten this quarter.



You can’t control what the national forecast does this year, and you can’t make local businesses spend money they don’t have. But the revenue you’ve already earned and haven’t collected, the renewals hiding in a departed rep’s notebook, and the ads that ran but never quite made it to invoice — those are still within reach. In a hard year, the best revenue story may not be the money you go out and find. It may be the money that’s already yours.