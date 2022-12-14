TravelHost sold to Bridge News

IRVING, Texas – William Schroeder has sold TravelHost to Bridge News of Farmington, Michigan. TravelHost is a national travel magazine and website focused on business and leisure travel. The company was started in the 1960s and had been owned and operated by Bill Schroeder since 2013.

TravelHost was the first to pioneer the national/local formula in the publishing industry, expanding its national brand through a unique system of local ownership of the magazine in individual cities. By the early 1980s, TravelHost established itself as the #1 magazine in market share in the hotel magazine sector.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented Schroeder in the sale. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.