USPS extends sack killing deadline ⁠— requires weekly needs report

The Postal Service has extended the sack use moratorium for Periodicals mailers through Feb. 21. Numerous NNA members have reported difficulties obtaining flats trays to replace sacks in their locations.



USPS has told NNA it has sufficient flats trays on hand, but there may be delays in getting them transported to offices where they are needed. Meanwhile, mailers still using sacks are required each Friday to submit a detailed report on their mailings.

SACK EXTENSION REQUEST .xls (live.com)



NNA has requested further extensions of the deadline until distribution problems are solved.

NNA reminds its members that for newspapers entered at an entry post office for delivery within that 5-digit ZIP code, neither sacks nor trays should be used. Instead, mailers should make arrangements with local postmasters to drop bundles alone. For flats trays destinating to other areas, maximizing 5-digit trays will improve delivery time.