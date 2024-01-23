USPS Industry Alert: Postal Service Allows a Grace Period for Implementation of the USPS Electronic Postage Statement Requirement for BMEU Domestic Mailings

Effective: January 28, 2024

To provide mailers additional time to comply with the discontinuance of hardcopy postage statements policy change, there will be a limited-time grace period. During the grace period, the Postal Service will continue to accept and process hard copy postage statements that are presented to PostalOne! locations.

The Postal Service will allow this grace period following the implementation of this policy change on January 28, 2024. This grace period is effective through March 31, 2024. At that time, mailers will be required to comply with the new policy change and submit their BMEU Domestic postage statements electronically. Mailers are encouraged to adopt the new policy as soon as possible.

A Federal Register Notice (FRN) with the final ruling on the discontinuance of hardcopy postage statements was published April 25, 2023, effective January 28, 2024. Federal Register - Hardcopy Postage Statements Discontinued.

The Postal Service is discontinuing the use of hardcopy postage statements to improve efficiency by expediting the acceptance of commercial mail. Except for Electronic Verification System (eVS®) mailings, all domestic commercial mailings must use an approved electronic method to transmit a postage statement to the PostalOne!® system.

Mailers should be aware that there are approved third-party software options available on PostalPro at https://postalpro.usps.com/ Full-Service-Cert.

at https://postalpro.usps.com/ Full-Service-Cert. Electronic documentation by eDoc submission can decrease the quantity of undocumented errors.

IMsb and Postal Wizard® are both options the USPS provides through the Business Customer Gateway.

Mailers that are currently working with an approved software vendor should contact their software provider for electronic submission solutions. Electronic submission may already be an option.

Education is available on the Intelligent Mail for Small Business (IMsb) Tool and Postal Wizard through Industry webinars. For webinar information: Electronic Documentation (eDoc) | PostalPro (usps.com).

USPS provides solutions for mailers not currently using third-party software.

IMsb and Postal Wizard are both free to use and web-based, meaning no download or software is required.

IMsb and Postal Wizard guide mailers through the items they need to complete and submit a postage statement based on information they provide along the way.

Please direct any inquiries or concerns to the Mailing and Shipping Solutions Center (MSSC) via eMail: MSSC@usps.gov or telephone (877) 672-0007.