Great Idea Exchange Live! Fond Memories

No matter what sort of business you may be in, every local business has at least one occasion each year when there is a need to advertise.

The anniversary of the day you opened your doors is a momentous one for any operation. If it’s only been 12 months since you unlocked the door on your first day in business or a hundred years since your grandfather started the family trade, anniversaries are special occasions worth noting.

In a time when fewer and fewer local businesses can trace their roots back over decades in your town, a longtime anniversary is particularly worth making a “big deal” about.

When one of our local funeral homes was approaching their Golden Anniversary, marking a full 50 years since they first got started, the daughter of one of the company founders knew she wanted to call attention to not only the many years of service their business had offered, but also the fact her father, then 90, was still there every day and active in the funeral home operation.

All of us enjoy reminiscing, so why not inspire old memories?

Remind your readers of significant events that have taken place over the past 50 years and combine the significant news events of life around our country, state — and here at home — with a look back through the files of your newspaper.

A quick search of the internet can tell you what was going on exactly 50 years ago, and a glance at your archives can bring alive the people and events that were making news right here in your hometown a half-century ago.

It’s hard to beat any ad that your readers will hunt for each week, but that is exactly what will happen with a weekly reminder of what was going on in America and your hometown over the past 50 years. You can hop around from the 50s or 60s to just 2010 — a decade ago — and not only will your readers enjoy the trip, they will appreciate, and pay attention to, the business that cares enough to take them on the journey.

Who in your town needs to advertise EVERY WEEK for a full year and has a business eager to sponsor a trip down memory lane?

Our funeral home anniversary series began with a full page reminding readers of what was happening way back in 1966 when gas was 32 cents a gallon, Doris Day was No. 1 at the movie box office and two young businessmen were embarking on their careers in a brand new funeral home business. Each week, a smaller ad, about 1/8 of a page carried the same fond memories, including local names and local faces that were delighted to have a happy memory, like being named homecoming queen, or winning a blue ribbon at the hog show, remembered after all these years. The anniversary series wrapped up after a full 52 weeks of advertising with another full page reminding readers of the role our funeral home operators had played in all our lives, through tears and laughter, over all these many years.

Your town is sure to have a business who will be eager to sponsor such a popular weekly reading event. Join me for a 30-minute webinar on Thursday, September 17 at 3 p.m. Central to discuss how easy this ad series is to put together and then get started selling!

Robert M. Williams Jr. is a longtime community newspaper publisher from Blackshear, Georgia. He was NNA president in 2013-14 and is now acting as NNA director of creative resources. He is available for consultation on how to create more revenue, help you deal with inevitable newspaper issues or be a sympathetic ear for NNA members looking for an experienced publisher to listen. Email him at robert@nna.org or call at (912) 281-5438 from 10 a.m -3 p.m. ET, Monday-Friday.