Meet the new and improved Parade Magazine!

Join NNA allied member, Parade/The Arena Group, for a webinar on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT/12 p.m. PT, detailing a special content offering.

Now weekly in e-edition format, Parade Magazine boasts upwards of 20 pages with fewer ads than its printed predecessor. As you may know, the magazine is no longer in PRINT, but the e-edition itself is as vibrant and relevant as ever.

Because the model is different (no advertising currently), there is a small annual fee to include Parade in replica editions of newspapers.

In addition to the e-edition, The Arena Group (new owner of Parade and Parade.com) provides close to 200 RSS feeds in sports, lifestyle and financial verticals; producing close to 30,000 articles per month that newspaper partners can utilize on their websites.

Register here for the informational webinar featuring The Arena Group's Kevin Craig and Renee Miller with NNA's Associate Director Kate Decker: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/nna_parade

Free to NNA members; $20 nonmembers/public